BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

BitBall (BTB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $11,494.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,168.40 or 0.99945139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00063266 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00029791 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002103 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

