Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

