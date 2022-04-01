BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.11.

Shares of BL stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average is $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $47,343,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after buying an additional 218,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,931,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

