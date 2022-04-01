BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 1,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 6.52% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

