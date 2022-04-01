BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $231,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 45.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $12.32 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.