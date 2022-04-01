Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

BLND has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

Shares of BLND opened at $5.70 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blend Labs by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

