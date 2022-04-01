Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of BCOR opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $939.96 million, a P/E ratio of 139.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

