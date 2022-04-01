Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) were up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 156,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 193,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.22 price target on shares of Blue Moon Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Blue Moon Metals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.