bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.57.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.83. 21,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,037. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82). The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. State Street Corp raised its position in bluebird bio by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after buying an additional 3,147,374 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in bluebird bio by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after buying an additional 2,904,800 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in bluebird bio by 513.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 581,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 588,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 414,254 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.