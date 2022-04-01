Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $777.46 million, a P/E ratio of 241.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83, a quick ratio of 96.76 and a current ratio of 96.76.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

