Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BRG stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $777.46 million, a P/E ratio of 241.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83, a quick ratio of 96.76 and a current ratio of 96.76.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.