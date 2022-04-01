BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

NYSE DMF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,223. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.