BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.
NYSE DMF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,223. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Municipal Income (DMF)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.