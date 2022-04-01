Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BOLT stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.17.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 194,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 16,830.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOLT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.