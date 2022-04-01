Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $318,101,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,973.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 75.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,734.74.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $19.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,367.83. 281,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,312.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,358.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.