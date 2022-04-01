Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.75.

NYSE BOOT opened at $94.79 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.13.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,061,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $28,827,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

