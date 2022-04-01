Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells $1,873,594.94 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nancy Laben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $108,899,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 611,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

