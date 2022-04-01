Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

