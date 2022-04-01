BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $39.04. 17,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,595,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 63.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,293 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 28.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 153.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after acquiring an additional 973,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

