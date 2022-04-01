BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.