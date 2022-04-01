Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Trading 5% Higher

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.25. 389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 503,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,169,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

