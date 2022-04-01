Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BDN. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 176.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 950.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,995,000 after purchasing an additional 673,291 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,147,000 after purchasing an additional 265,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the period.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.