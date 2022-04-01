Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.69.

BRZE opened at $41.47 on Thursday. Braze has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

