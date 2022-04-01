Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRZE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Braze stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

