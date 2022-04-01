Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.21)-$(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $72-73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.24 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.69.

BRZE stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $41.10. 1,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,661. Braze has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

