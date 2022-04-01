Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BRZE traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.47. 857,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,661. Braze has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $5,490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $2,953,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

