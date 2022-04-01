Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 80.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $41.47 on Friday. Braze has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.34.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $18,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

