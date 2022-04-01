Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Get Braze alerts:

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.