Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.93 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,661. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.69.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $2,953,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $5,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.