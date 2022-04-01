BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

BRCC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. BRC has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

