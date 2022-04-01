Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 115.25 ($1.51).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Breedon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.