Brewin Dolphin’s (BRW) Suspended Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 417 ($5.46).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 512 ($6.71) on Thursday. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.37 ($6.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 27.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 311.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 348.17.

In other news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.91), for a total value of £62,565 ($81,955.72). Also, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £4,959 ($6,495.94). Insiders bought a total of 3,080 shares of company stock worth $1,021,376 in the last 90 days.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.