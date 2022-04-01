Brickley Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 100,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,130,000. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,693,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $308.31 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $231.10 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

