Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) to announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,461,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 54.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.18. 3,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,519. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

