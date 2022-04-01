Brokerages Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Post $5.18 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) will announce $5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $4.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $16.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $21.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $14.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.70. 5,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,883. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $198.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

