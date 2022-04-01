Brokerages Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.44. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $10.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

NOW traded down $8.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $548.69. 1,930,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,847. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $611.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.31, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

