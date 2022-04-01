Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. BlackRock TCP Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

TCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 147,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,120. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $829.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

