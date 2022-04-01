Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $349.77 Million

Analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) to report sales of $349.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.48 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $160.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $934.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $933.70 million to $934.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROLL. StockNews.com began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,462. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $165.99 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

