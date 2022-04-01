Brokerages Expect Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22).

SONX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of SONX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. 138,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30. Sonendo has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

