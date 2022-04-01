Brokerages Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Price Target at $0.68

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.68.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.79) to €0.75 ($0.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BNDSY stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

