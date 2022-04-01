Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target at $45.63

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

BRLXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. Boralex has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

