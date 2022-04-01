Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT at $173.63

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.66. 80,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $57,929,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,601,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,324,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

