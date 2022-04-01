Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT at $137.86

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after acquiring an additional 555,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after acquiring an additional 190,902 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 167,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. 252,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,374. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

