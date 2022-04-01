Brokerages Set RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Target Price at $39.50

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. RadNet has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,335,000 after purchasing an additional 435,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RadNet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,951 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in RadNet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,072,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 330,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RadNet by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 963,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190,570 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

