Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT at $158.14

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. Roche has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.7922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of Roche by 4.0% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 288,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roche by 11.8% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,674,000 after buying an additional 1,045,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.