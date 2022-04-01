Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Financial Bancorp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 127,915 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,542,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 400,962 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,141,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,443,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

