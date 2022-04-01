Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Colonnese expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group (Get Rating)
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.