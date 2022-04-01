Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Colonnese expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MIGI opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

