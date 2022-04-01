Brokers Offer Predictions for AC Immune SA’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Get AC Immune alerts:

ACIU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 5,889.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile (Get Rating)

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.