Brokers Offer Predictions for Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Quaker Chemical in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $172.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.50. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $167.32 and a 52 week high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.