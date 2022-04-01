Brokers Set Expectations for Farmers National Banc Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Farmers National Banc in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FMNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after buying an additional 285,652 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 110,986 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 188,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 104,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 52,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.