Brokers Set Expectations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MISTGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MISTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MIST opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 147,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.