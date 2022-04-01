Brokers Set Expectations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MIST opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 147,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

