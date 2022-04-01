Brokers Set Expectations for Nkarta, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nkarta in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the company will earn ($3.28) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NKTX opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $375.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nkarta by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Nkarta by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

